Kusal Mendis Arrested Over Car Accident That Killed Pedestrian
Kusal Mendis hit a 74-year-old man while driving, killing him in the Colombo suburb of Panadura in Sri Lanka.
Kusal Mendis has represented Sri Lanka in 44 Tests and 76 ODIs.© AFP
Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis was on Sunday arrested for knocking down a pedestrian while driving, police said. Mendis hit a 74-year-old man, killing him in the early hours on Sunday, in the Colombo suburb of Panadura. He is to be produced before a magistrate later on Sunday, police said.
The 25-year-old wicket-keeper batsman has represented Sri Lanka in 44 Tests and 76 ODIs.
Mendis was part of the national squad which had resumed training after the COVID-19 lockdown.
Sri Lanka's international assignments, including a tour by India, have been cancelled due to the pandemic.
