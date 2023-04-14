After what he did for Kolkata Knight Riders in the side's third IPL 2023 match, many young cricket aspirants must be wanting to become Rinku Singh. The all-rounder from Aligarh had hit five sixes on the last five balls to help KKR pull off the greatest heist in T20 history by scoring 31 runs in the last over to win a match. Despite KKR needing 28 runs off the final five balls, Rinku did not lose hope and eventually managed to help his side register an unbelievable victory.

KKR on Friday uploaded a hilarious video on social media that shows '3 simple steps to become Rinku Singh'.

"He's the flavour of the season so far. He's just hit 6,6,6,6,6 in one over. SRK calls him his "Baccha"

"FUN TAKE: Here's your 3 simple steps to become 'RINKU SINGH'," wrote the two-time IPL champions while sharing the video on social media.

FUN TAKE: Here's your 3 simple steps to become "" - By @28anand#TATAIPL | #KKRvSRH | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/wK7tArgrxm — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2023

All-rounder Rinku Singh was at his best on Sunday as he scored 48 not out off 21 balls in KKR's historic victory over Gujarat Titans.

The first three deliveries that Rinku faced in the last over were all full-tosses and the batter made no mistake in dispatching them for sixes.

With 10 runs needed off 2 balls, pacer Yash Dayal bowled a slower length ball, but Rinku hit that too over the fence. The final ball of the match was once again a back-of-the-length slower ball and Rinku with the nerves of steel slammed it over long-on to seal the game for KKR.