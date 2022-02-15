Former England captain and Indian Premier League (IPL) star Kevin Pietersen asked for some urgent help from "India" and he put out his concern on Twitter. Pietersen, who is a regular face on sports broadcaster Star Sports, during the IPL coverage, said that he has lost his PAN Card and needs to renew it before he travels to India for work.

"INDIA PLEASE HELP. I've misplaced my PAN card & travelling Mon to India but need the physical card for work. Can some PLEASE PLEASE direct me to someone who I can contact asap to help me?," Pietersen wrote on Twitter.

The Income Tax Department of India immediately responded to Pietersen's cry for help as it told the former England cricketer the steps he needs to undertake in order to renew his PAN Card.

In case, however, you don't remember your PAN details and need to ascertain the PAN for applying for reprint of physical card, please write to us at adg1.systems@incometax.gov.in & jd.systems1.1@incometax.gov.in (2/2) — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) February 15, 2022

Pietersen expressed his gratitude to Income Tax India by responding to the tweet.

"Fabulous. Thank you! I've emailed you. I've also followed you so someone can DM me so I can speak to you please?," Pietersen wrote.

Pietersen has been commentating on the IPL for the past few seasons and was himself a big draw in the cash-rich league. He had represented teams like Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Deccan Chargers and Pune Supergiants.