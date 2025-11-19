Kevin Pietersen, one of the finest cricketers to have played for England, hasn't just won hearts of fans in his own country but also in the Asian subcontinent. Pietersen has quite a few ardent fans in India, a country where he has produced some memorable knocks. Even during his active days as a cricketer, Pietersen earned fans in the country through his participation in the Indian Premier League. Now well past his active days as a cricketer, Pietersen still visits India often, as a pundit, expert, and even a coach. He has often spoken publicly about his admiration for India, something that a section of fans struggle to comprehend.

On Wednesday, Pietersen finally answered the big question, revealing why he comes across as 'pro-India'.

"People often ask why I seem so 'pro' India. Answer is simple: in over 20 years and dozens of trips, I have NEVER once faced disrespect, negativity, backstabbing or bad energy there. Not once! Only love, kindness, loyalty, warmth and respect - every single time." Pietersen said in a long post on X (formerly Twitter).

1/3

People often ask why I seem so ‘pro' India.

Answer is simple: in over 20 years and dozens of trips, I have NEVER once faced disrespect, negativity, backstabbing or bad energy there.

Not once!

Only love, kindness, loyalty, warmth and respect — every single time.



2/3

I've made… — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) November 19, 2025

"2/3 I've made lifelong friendships there that I treasure. Friends who became family. Brothers for life. I know respect has to be earned - and I like to think I earned mine by producing the goods on the cricket field year after year, giving my everything! Whether it was against India or for an IPL team," he said in the second post.

"3/3 When a country and its people give you nothing but pure positive energy your entire adult life, that love gets returned tenfold. India gave me its heart first. So India will always have mine. Forever grateful," the England great concluded.

Apart from working with broadcasters as a cricket expert/pundit, Pietersen currently holds the role of a batting coach with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Delhi Capitals.