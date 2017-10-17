 
'Worst Decision Ever', Says Sreesanth After High Court Upholds Life Ban

Updated: 17 October 2017 19:25 IST

The Kerala high court upheld the appeal made by the BCCI against the earlier single bench verdict that lifted the life ban on the bowler.

File image of S Sreesanth. © AFP

In a major setback for India fast bowler S Sreesanth, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday decided to restore the life ban imposed on the bowler by the Indian cricket board. A division bench of the court in Kochi said that it cannot conduct a judicial review of the life ban imposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and therefore upheld the appeal. 

Following the verdict, the medium pacer took to Twitter and dubbed the court's decision as the "worst ever".

Sreesanth thanked his fans for their support and said that he would continue to fight.

Speaking to the media, Kerala Cricket Association secretary Jayesh George said the KCA was supporting Sreesanth ever since the ban was lifted.

"We had made arrangements for him to undergo a full fitness test so as to make him match fit. Now with this verdict, we will now have to respect it," said George.

The Kerala High Court had on August 7 lifted the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI in the wake of the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.

In his order, Justice A Muhamed Mustaque also set aside all proceedings against Sreesanth initiated by the BCCI.

The court had earlier sought the BCCI's stand on the plea by the cricketer challenging the life ban imposed upon him by the game's governing body following the 2013 Indian Premier League-6 spot-fixing scandal.

The BCCI had filed a counter-affidavit on the issue in the court in response to the plea by Sreesanth, who had challenged the life ban despite a court dropping all charges against the 34-year-old pacer.

All the 36 accused, including Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila were discharged in the IPL-6 spot-fixing case by Patiala House Court in July 2015. The BCCI, however, had refused to alter its disciplinary decision.

(With IANS Inputs)

