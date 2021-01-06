Kapil Dev, former India captain, turned 62 on Wednesday. Social media was flooded with birthday wishes for the legendary cricketer. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share some of Kapil Dev's career highlights. Former India cricketers and fans from across the globe wished Kapil Dev on Twitter. Aakash Chopra wished Kapil Dev and prayed for his good health. "Wishing @therealkapildev a very happy birthday Pray for good health and happiness," Chopra wrote on Twitter.

Wishing @therealkapildev a very happy birthday Pray for good health and happiness — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 6, 2021

"Here's wishing the greatest cricketer of India @therealkapildev a very happy birthday. No one has had as much an impact on the game in India, as you have, paaji. Have a great year #Legend #KapilDev," Dodda Ganesh tweeted.

Here's wishing the greatest cricketer of India @therealkapildev a very happy birthday. No one has had as much an impact on the game in India, as you have, paaji. Have a great year #Legend #KapilDev pic.twitter.com/KHdo6rN6sC — | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) January 6, 2021

9031 intl. runs

687 intl. wickets

First player to take 200 ODI wickets

Only player to pick over 400 wickets & score more than 5000 runs in Tests



Wishing @therealkapildev - #TeamIndia's greatest all-rounder and 1983 World Cup-winning Captain - a very happy birthday pic.twitter.com/75lmx0gin2 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021

In his entire career Kapil Dev never bowled a no ball .

He played 131 Tests and 225 Odi's .

One of my childhood Hero's.

Salute to the great legend on his birthday — Sujit Sarangi (@SujitSarangi3) January 6, 2021

Kapil Dev started his international career in October 1978 against Pakistan.

Dev played 131 Test matches for India, scoring 5,248 runs and he also picked up 438 wickets in the longest format of the game.

In One-Day Internationals, the all-rounder represented the country in 225 games.

He picked up 253 wickets and smashed 3,783 runs. Dev scored just one century in the limited overs format -- the famous knock of 175 that came against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup.

In the same tournament, Kapil Dev's heroics saw India lift their maiden World Cup, beating the West Indies in the final.

The Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee called an end to his playing career in 1994.