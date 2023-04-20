Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar revealed three legends from his era who he believes would have been extremely successful in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In a recent interaction, Gavaskar was asked to choose players from his team who are fit for IPL and he went with World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev as his choice for the all-rounder. As a batter, he chose Sandeep Patil and his choice for the bowler was BS Chandrashekhar whose action he believed would have helped him in white-ball cricket.

“Look, a batsman I would like to see would be Sandeep Patil, there is only one all-rounder who I would choose – Kapil Dev, for the bowler, I would like to see BS Chandrashekhar play in the T20 format because his bowling action was not suited only for test cricket, but one day cricket and T20 cricket would also be easy for him,” Gavaskar said during a Q&A session on Star Sports.

Gavaskar also picked the IPL franchise that he would like to be a part of if given a chance. While Mumbai Indians were his first choice, the legend said that he would like to play under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

“Mumbai Indians, who else? If not, then I would like to play for Chennai Super Kings. Chennai Super Kings for two reasons, firstly, the Chennai owners are passionate about cricket, they have done so much for the sport. Srinivasan sir has done a lot for cricket. And the second big reason would be to sit in the dressing room with MS Dhoni and see how he captains the team. Is he as calm and composed in the dressing room as he is on the field? Does he lose his cool when someone has dropped a catch or somebody didn't back up a fielder? That's what I would like to know,” the legendary batter said.