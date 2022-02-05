Cricket Australia on Saturday accepted men's team head coach Justin Langer's resignation. "Justin was offered a short-term extension to his current contract, which sadly he has opted not to accept," stated an official Cricket Australia release. The contract extension offered to Justin was the result of a thorough review process that evaluated many factors including future requirements of the team and the upcoming extensive schedule of fixtures. The extension was approved by the CA Board and was put to Justin last night. It included the opportunity to defend the T20 World Cup title in Australia at the end of this year.

Justin informed CA this morning he was not accepting the offer and would resign with immediate effect.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said: "Justin has been an outstanding coach of the Australian men's team over the past four years. He has restored the trust in the team and his legacy is assured."

"We are extremely proud of his achievements since he took over in 2018, including the recent T20 World Cup victory and Ashes success. We are naturally disappointed Justin has decided against continuing as a coach but respect his decision and wish him all the best in the future," he added.

Andrew McDonald has been appointed as interim head coach.