Jose Mourinho Should Stay At Manchester United, Says Ryan Giggs

Updated: 04 October 2018 19:30 IST

Mourinho is under increasing pressure at Old Trafford with Manchester United a lowly 10th in the Premier League standings.

Jose Mourinho is currently being criticised for Manchester United's poor run © AFP

Wales boss Ryan Giggs said on Thursday that Jose Mourinho should remain as Manchester United manager despite the mounting crisis at the club. Mourinho is under increasing pressure at Old Trafford with United a lowly 10th in the Premier League and winless in four games in all competitions. Giggs, who played almost 700 games for United and was at Old Trafford on Tuesday for a 0-0 draw against Valencia in the Champions League.

"I said that last time: where do they go?" Giggs said when asked about United at a press conference to announce his Wales squads for matches against Spain and Ireland on Thursday.

"My stance hasn't changed. United are going through a tough time at the moment. But change now and you will be in the same position in a year or two years quite possibly."

Giggs has included Gareth Bale in his Wales squad even though the forward missed Real Madrid's midweek Champions League defeat through injury.

The 25-man squad also includes Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who was given special dispensation to miss his side's Europa League appointment with Qarabag on Thursday as his wife is expecting twins.

Speaking about Bale, Giggs said: "He had a little groin strain. The scan has come back clear and he expects to play on the weekend."

Giggs does not expect Ramsey's contract stand-off with Arsenal to harm his Wales form.

"What I have seen is a fantastic professional. I expect the same," said Giggs.



Highlights
  • Ryan Giggs has played almost 700 games for Manchester United
  • United are currently No. 10 in the Premier League standings
  • Giggs dropped in at Old Trafford on Tuesday
