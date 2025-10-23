England right-arm seamer Jofra Archer is set to miss the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand starting from Sunday, October 26, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. There are no indications that Jofra Archer's absence from the opening ODI is due to injury. Instead, England is adhering to its carefully planned workload management strategy, aimed at ensuring one of its premier fast bowlers remains fit and available for the majority of the upcoming Ashes series. Archer, who has already been rested from the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, is set to join the squad on Thursday. He will travel alongside fellow pacers Mark Wood and Josh Tongue as England's pace contingent begins its conditioning phase in preparation for the Perth Test, scheduled to begin in just over four weeks.

During the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy earlier this year, Archer returned to the Test fold after four years of absence in the Third Test at Lord's in the inaugural edition of the tournament against India. Missing from red-ball action for a long time, the 30-year-old endured a period during which injuries constantly plagued him, especially a recurring stress fracture in his right elbow.

The Ashes series between Australia and England for the 2025-26 season will begin from November 21, with the first Test to be played at Optus Stadium in Perth. The opening match will run until November 25. The second Test, a day-night encounter, is scheduled from December 4 to 8 at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Action will then move to the Adelaide Oval for the third Test, scheduled to take place from December 17 to 21. The fourth Test will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from December 25 to 29. The series will conclude with the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), scheduled to run from January 4 to 8.