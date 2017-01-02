 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

India versus England: Joe Root To Stay Back For Birth Of Child, May Miss Start ODI Series

Updated: 02 January 2017 20:27 IST

The English team is scheduled to return to India on Thursday, and play the first of two warm-up matches five days later on January 10. The first one-day international will be held in Pune on January 15

India versus England: Joe Root To Stay Back For Birth Of Child, May Miss Start ODI Series
Joe Root is expected to stay in England as his partner Carrie enters the final stages of her pregnancy. © AFP

Joe Root could miss the start of England's one-day series in India after opting to stay home to witness the arrival of his first child.

The English team is scheduled to return to India on Thursday, and play the first of two warm-up matches five days later on January 10. The first one-day international will be held in Pune on January 15.

Root, though, is expected to stay in England as his partner Carrie enters the final stages of her pregnancy rather than fly out with the rest of the party.

The first one-day international is followed by matches in Cuttack on January 19 and Kolkata on January 22.

Root scored 491 runs in the recent 4-0 Test series defeat by India.

The 26-year-old has the second best one-day international average of any England player in history, with 45.71 from 78 matches.

Topics : India England Joe Root India vs England 2016 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Joe Root could miss the start of ODI series between India-England
  • Root has opted to stay home to witness the arrival of his first child
  • The first ODI will be held in Pune on January 15
Related Articles
5th Test: India Could Have Bowled Better on Day 1, Says Sunil Gavaskar
5th Test: India Could Have Bowled Better on Day 1, Says Sunil Gavaskar
Joe Root 'Ready' to Captain England: Alastair Cook
Joe Root 'Ready' to Captain England: Alastair Cook
Joe Root Rues Missed Chances After England Concede Lead to India
Joe Root Rues Missed Chances After England Concede Lead to India
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 31 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.