Former Pakistan cricket team captain and coach, Javed Miandad slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for planning to organise the remaining 20 matches of the Pakistan Super League in the UAE, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Miandad critisied the PCB for even approaching the Emirates Cricket Board during the current pandemic, saying saving lives should be the top priority instead of playing cricket. "This is not the time to play cricket, it is the time to save lives," Miandad was quoted as saying by CricketPakistan.com.pk.

"In these times of crisis, we should be more focused on saving lives rather than playing cricket," Miandad added.

Miandad gave the example of India where the pandemic has hit badly, forcing the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season to be postponed indefinitely.

"The whole world has been affected by the coronavirus. India, where the world cup was supposed to take place, is also severely affected by the epidemic," he said.

Promoted

"They are risking the lives of several individuals for their own financial gains. If it was in my hands, I would not take the big risk of organising the remaining PSL matches. If they hold this event and face problems, then who will be responsible?" he concluded.

PCB suspended this year's PSL in March with 20 games still to be played after several players had tested positive for Covid.