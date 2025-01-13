For long, Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the best performers in Indian cricket across formats and roles. At the recently concluded India vs Australia series Down Under, Bumrah was almost unplayable as he scalped 32 wickets across five Tests at an average 13.06. He strike-rate was an astounding 28.3. His wickets tally is the joint highest for an India pacer in a series in the longest format. It is also the highest for any India bowler in an away series.

In a podcast, former Australia star Adam Gilchrist and ex-England captain Michael Vaughan 'rated' Indian players' performance in Australia. They had a special praise for Bumrah.

"I'm not rating him. No number befitting of what he is in the world of sport. Infinity and beyond, seriously. He would have f****** ripped on Bradman's pegs out in a matter of balls. It would have been away, away, hello in Good evening Donald. Don Bradman's average would have been much further south of 99 that it sits at. I would give Donald 35 out of Bumrah. Sport cannot have a reward that's high enough for him," Gilchrist said on Club Prairie Fire podcast.

"10/10. Well, he is as good as Gilly called him. The greatest sportsman of all time," Vaughan said.

The cost of 'overusing' Jasprit Bumrah in the search of wickets on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy seems to have hurt India's chances of winning the Champions Trophy. The pacer had to pull out during the 5th and final Test against Australia in Sydney over 'back spasms' but his injury has turned out to be much worse than first anticipated. It has been reported that Bumrah has swelling on his back and is unlikely to be fit in time for the start of the Champions Trophy next month.

The marquee pacer, who picked 32 wickets against Australia in the 5-match series, has been to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru where his recovery will be monitored, as per Indian Express. The situation has even prompted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to ask the International Cricket Council (ICC) to grant an extension over the squad announcement, though the deadline is today (January 12).

The BCCI selection committee isn't sure whether to name Bumrah in the 15-man roster or take him to UAE as one of the reserves since he is expected to be fit before the Champions Trophy knockouts begin.