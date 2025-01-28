Indian cricket team fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was honoured with the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2024. Bumrah beat fellow nominees Travis Head, Joe Root and Harry Brook - to the award as he became the fifth recipient from India, after Rahul Dravid (2004), Sachin Tendulkar (2010), Ravichandran Ashwin (2016) and Virat Kohli (2017, 2018). "Across formats, Bumrah's 2024 exploits were a masterclass in skill, precision, and relentless consistency, as he shattered record after record and cemented his place as the world's premier fast bowler," the ICC website read. "The current No.1 ranked bowler in the ICC Test Rankings became the fastest Indian pacer to reach 200 Test wickets, achieving the feat with a sub-20 bowling average - the best in history."

"The pacer's brilliance was reflected in his ICC Test Bowling Rankings, where he crossed the elusive 900-point mark, ending the year with a record-breaking 907 points - the highest for any Indian bowler in history," read the statement regarding Bumrah winning the prestigious award.

Bumrah was on Monday named ICC men's Test Cricketer of the Year for amassing 71 wickets in just 13 matches at a jaw-dropping sub-15 average, statistics that placed him heads and shoulders above his contemporaries during a phenomenal 2024.

Returning to the longest format in late 2023 after recovering from a back injury, world number one Bumrah averaged a "ridiculous" 14.92 through the year while also setting multiple records. He played a pivotal role in keeping India in contention for the ICC World Test Championship before the team fell short.

"Bumrah was the standout bowler in the world in 2024, excelling in both home and away conditions and proving a key contributor in keeping India in contention in the ICC World Test Championship standings," the ICC stated in a press release.

Bumrah pipped fellow nominees England's Harry Brook and Joe Root, and ICC's Emerging Cricketer of the Year Kamindu Mendis to win the award, becoming the first Indian cricketer since Virat Kohli in 2018 to do so.

Before Kohli, legendary off-spinner R Ashwin had been named the Test Cricketer and Cricketer of the Year in 2016.

Advertisement

"I am deeply honoured to receive the ICC men's Test Cricketer of the Year award. Test cricket has always been a format I hold close to my heart, and to be recognized on this platform is truly special," Bumrah said in a media release.

"This award is not just a reflection of my individual efforts but also of the unwavering support of my teammates, coaches, and fans who continue to believe and inspire me every day.

"Representing India is a privilege I deeply cherish, and knowing my efforts bring smiles to people around the world makes this journey even more special," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement