Premier India paceman Jasprit Bumrah will soon make a comeback to international cricket as he was on Tuesday included in India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka. Bumrah last played for the Indian team in the T20Is at home again against Australia in September last year, before being ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a stress fracture in his back.

Bumrah's return will bolster India's fast bowling department where the team has lacked genuine pace for a while.

It will be interesting to see how Bumrah is handled by the team management given his importance for the team in a year when they will play a 50-over World Cup at home.

Bumrah's inclusion comes two days after the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced new measures for ensuring that key players don't break down due to injuries ahead of big international tournaments.

Bumrah has been a key figure for Mumbai Indians in the IPL over the years and all eyes will also be on his workload management by the franchise in this year's tournament.

"Bumrah was out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to a back injury. The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon," the BCCI release on Bumrah's inclusion stated.

India's updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs:Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.