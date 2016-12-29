Jason Gillespie Named Australia Twenty20 Assistant Coach

Jason Gillespie has already enjoyed success as a coach with Yorkshire and Adelaide Strikers.

Jason Gillespie was on Thursday appointed assistant coach of the Australian cricket team for the three Twenty20 internationals against Sri Lanka to be held in February.

Gillespie will work with Justin Langer, who was named head coach of the T20 side earlier this month, with the matches on February 17, 19 and 22 to clash with Australia's Test tour of India.

Gillespie and Langer will step in for regular head coach Darren Lehmann and his assistants, who are set to be in India ahead of the first Test in Pune on February 23

Australia will be without leading players like Steve Smith, David Warner, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood for the three T20s against Sri Lanka.

"I'm just buzzing to get this role. It really is an exciting opportunity and I'm humbled to be thought of by Cricket Australia in this regard," Gillespie said.

"With some players likely to be away in India it really will be a shop window for players from the BBL to showcase their skills and to show the selectors and the Australian public what they can do."

Gillespie is the current coach of the Adelaide Strikers and also had a successful stint as head coach of English county side Yorkshire.

The former Australian pacer took 259 wickets in 71 Tests as well as 142 wickets in 97 ODIs.

The T20s between Australia and Sri Lanka will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 17, Geelong on February 19 and the Adelaide Oval on February 22.

(With AFP Inputs)