There hasn't been an end to the constant changes in the Pakistan team's backroom staff. From coaches and mentors to selectors, the nation's cricket board (PCB) has been playing musical chairs with the decision makers. Australia great Jason Gillespie, who was the national team's Test coach in 2024, opened up on the behind-the-scenes episodes that led to his exit from the team. Gillespie made the revelation during a Q&A on X (formerly Twitter). When an X user asked him why he decided to leave the Pakistan team, Gillespie explained the circumstances.

"Why did you opt out of Pakistan coaching?", the former Australia pacer didn't mince his words in reply, alleging "humiliation" by the PCB.

"I was coaching the Pakistan Test side. The PCB sacked our senior assistant coach with ZERO communication with me about it- as Head Coach, I found this situation completely unacceptable. There were a number of other issues that left me completely humiliated," Gillespie wrote in his reply.

There were a number of other issues which left me completely humiliated.

Gillespie had earlier targeted the PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi for his absence from a 'Connection Camp' that saw Gary Kirsten fly from South Africa while he flew from Australia. Naqvi, however, only joined virtually despite living in Lahore.

"Gary (Kirsten) came up with this great idea of a connection camp. Everyone in the Pakistani cricket team basically shared their experiences in that meeting. I flew in from Australia, Gary flew in from South Africa, the Chairman Mohsin Naqvi dialled in Zoom," he said.

"He is based in Lahore, but he did not come, while Gary came in from Africa. We both felt that the Chairman could not even drive 20 minutes to come here - that was a bit unusual," he added.

Not a lot has changed in the Pakistan since Gillespie's exit. A recent PTI report claimed that Pakistan have lalso let go of Azhar Mahmood as Test coach despite three months remaining in his contract.