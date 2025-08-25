One of the most promising cricketers from the Jammu and Kashmir region, Fareed Hussain, lost his life in a tragic road accident, reportedly on August 20. CCTV footage of the incident left the people of the community in absolute shock. The video highlighted that Hussain was travelling on his scooter when the incident took place. The budding cricketer, a resident of Poonch district in J&K, was hit when a driver opened the door of a parked car on the roadside. The sudden opening of the door didn't leave any time for Fareed to stop his scooter or change its course, resulting in a collision.

Fareed was immediately thrown off his scooter due to the impact from the open door. He was taken to the hospital immediately, but the doctors could not save him. The cricketer reportedly died on Saturday.

The video incident, captured on CCTV, became a huge talking point on social media, with people highlighting how such reckless acts on the road can lead to tragic accidents and even loss of lives. Fareed's untimely death has been described as a significant loss to the region's cricket scene. Police are reportedly investigating the circumstances of the accident.

The speed of Hussain's scooter didn't seem much, yet the impact from the opening of the car door turned out to be fatal.

Hussain was a widely known cricketer in the local community, having featured in many tournaments in the region. He was steadily making a name for himself within the local cricketing community. Described as a hardworking and gifted cricketer by many, his career was in its early stages, showing potential for further growth before his tragic death.