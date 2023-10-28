South Africa cricketer Keshav Maharaj took to social media to share a very special message following a thrilling victory over Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday. Maharaj stitched together a crucial last-wicket partnership with Tabraiz Shamsi and ended up hitting the winning runs against Mohammad Nawaz. The match went down to the wire as South Africa lost wickets in a heap after a solid start but Maharaj kept his calm to clinch the win. "In God I Trust what a special result by the boys, awesome to see the performances from shamsi90 & aidenmarkram Jai Shree Hanuman," he posted on Instagram.

South Africa survived a late charge from Pakistan to pull off a thrilling one-wicket win and move closer to the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday.

Aiden Markram hit a solid 91 and at 206-4 South Africa were well on course to comfortably chase down a 271-run target.

However, it was left to the last pair of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi to score 11 runs while surviving 11 balls.

Shamsi survived a leg-before appeal that went to umpire's call off fast bowler Haris Rauf with eight needed before Maharaj hit spinner Mohammad Nawaz to the square-leg boundary to pull off the win in 47.2 overs, sparking wild celebrations in his team's dressing room.

"Really happy, you play enough cricket to know sometimes it goes for you, sometimes it doesn't," said Shamsi who finished on four runs.

Maharaj (seven not out) also added 10 runs for the ninth wicket with Lungi Ngidi (four) but Rauf took a stunning catch off his own bowling to send Ngidi back.

The win took South Africa top of the table with 10 points from five wins in six matches.

Pakistan, however, have lost four in succession after opening the tournament with back-to-back wins.

They have four points and will need results to fall in their favour if they are to sneak into the semi-finals.

(With AFP inputs)