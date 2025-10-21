Australia's players will take away different lessons from this ODI series against India. While the series holds its own importance, for some it serves as preparation for the Ashes, for others it's a first real opportunity at the ODI level, and for a few it's a chance to revive their credentials. For Matt Short, however, this is a crucial phase to push his case for a top-order spot, with competition heating up ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The rain-hit opening match in Perth was Short's 16th ODI since making his debut a little over two years ago in South Africa. In his debut game against India in Mohali, he batted at No. 8, and a few months later, he was sent in at No. 6 against West Indies in Sydney. It was only later that he got an extended run at the top of the order, where he scored his career-best 63 against England during the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

Since then, things haven't gone as planned. Short himself described it as a frustrating period, having been sidelined by injuries, first a quad strain that ended his Champions Trophy campaign early, followed by a side injury that kept him out of the T20I series against West Indies and the entire white-ball leg against South Africa.

He played in the three T20Is against New Zealand earlier this month, but runs have been hard to come by in 50-over cricket this season. For Victoria, he has managed scores of 0, 20 and 12. In the Perth ODI, he could score 8 off 17 balls before top-edging a catch to short third man off Axar Patel, missing a good chance to build a partnership with Mitchell Marsh.

"It's been frustrating...I still feel like I'm moving well. I'm feeling good out in the middle," Short told reporters, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Just haven't got the runs on the board. But hopefully they come soon. It's been a frustrating year in terms of getting that continuous cricket," he noted.

With Cameron Green (side injury) and Josh Inglis (calf) unavailable, Australia are without two key members of their preferred ODI XI as they look ahead to the 2027 World Cup. While Marsh and Travis Head seem set as the first-choice opening pair, there's likely to be fierce competition for middle and lower-order positions in the post-Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell 50-over era.

Short, who represents the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL), has built his reputation as a dynamic top-order batter but is ready to adapt to any role that helps him stay in the frame.

"It's always going to be tough to get a spot in the XI and I'll sort of take whatever that is, whether it's opening, batting at three or wherever. It's just (about) staying flexible and trying to bat wherever you're put and be able to take that," he said.

"Especially the last few years, I'm so used to opening the batting and batting in that top order, but batting at three is not too dissimilar. But if it was to come through the middle, you'd probably need to prep a bit for that, but it's something I've done before in the past. If that came to happen, I'd definitely take it," he added.

Australia were forced to train indoors on Tuesday due to rain, and more showers are predicted for Wednesday. However, match day is expected to be clear.

Meanwhile, left-arm seamer Ben Dwarshuis has been ruled out of the ODI series with a calf injury. He is hopeful of returning for the T20I series, which begins in Canberra on October 29.

