The Pretoria Capitals are standing on the brink of their first-ever SA20 title, but to claim it, they must overcome the league's most successful franchise, Sunrisers Eastern Cape. For young batting sensation Dewald Brevis, the challenge isn't about the pressure of the occasion, but about embracing a destiny he believes is already written. Brevis has been the talk of the tournament, particularly after his back-to-back match-winning performances (53 and 75*) propelled the Capitals straight into the final. When asked by NDTV about facing the two-time champions, Brevis said he wants to treat the final as a new day, after Pretoria's win over Eastern Cape in the Qualifier earlier.

"I think it's very exciting," Brevis remarked. "I think they're thinking of things differently, but for us, it's a new game. It is the final, but it's like the coach said, it's a new day... We can just look after the small things and the things we can do."

Brevis, often referred to as "Baby AB" for his innovative stroke play, took a philosophical approach to the high-pressure environment of a final at Newlands. "It's almost like whatever happens will happen. It's already in the script, if you could say it like that. We can just give it our best and enjoy it."

Standing alongside Brevis was the "Captain, Leader, Legend" himself, Sourav Ganguly. In his debut season as head coach of the Pretoria Capitals, Ganguly has transformed a side that finished fifth last year into title contenders.

Ganguly's experience in major finals, notably leading India in the 2003 World Cup, has been a cornerstone of the Capitals' preparation. He echoed Brevis's sentiments, emphasizing that while memories of past finals surface, the focus remains on the "fresh day" ahead.

The mentor's "A game" philosophy has clearly rubbed off on his young charge. The Capitals' strategy revolves around a strong batting lineup, supported by power-hitters like Sherfane Rutherford and Andre Russell, who thrive in the coastal conditions of Cape Town.