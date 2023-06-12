Following India's loss to Australia in the summit clash of World Test Championship, skipper Rohit Sharma backed the idea of three finals for the mega event. In the WTC Final, Australia defeated India by 209 runs in the final to claim their maiden World Test Championship title. The game was dominated by the Pat Cummins-led side for the majority part and India barely had their moments of joy. After the match, Rohit said that a three-match series would be ideal for the next WTC cycle.

"I would like to play the 3-Test match series for the WTC Final. We worked hard and we fought but we played just one game. I think a three-match series would be ideal in the next WTC cycle," Rohit said in the post-match press conference. However, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has a different opinion.

"I don't think (there should be best of three finals). It is not there any of the big events; be it FIFA (World Cup), tennis (Grand Slams), not even in cricket. If you are playing an ODI World Cup, there won't be three finals. The concept of three finals will take us to the wrong direction, I think there should be only one final. Both the teams should prepare well for the summit clash," said Harbhajan Singh on his YouTube channel.

Australia posted 469 runs after getting an invitation to bat first. They then bundled India out for 296 runs, taking a first innings lead of 173 runs.

Australia declared their second innings at 270 for 8, setting a 444-run target for India. The Rohit Sharma-led side was bundled out for 234 runs and lost the game by 209 runs.