Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan grabbed the headlines with a brilliant match-winning knock against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026. The left-handed opener slammed 77 off just 40 deliveries to guide India to a comprehensive victory in the match. The knock earned him praise from both fans as well as experts and even his family members expressed their thoughts on his performance. While the focus was completely on cricket, his grandfather's comments about his relationship with model Aditi Hundia sparked rumours of a possible wedding in the near future. However, his mother Suchitra Devi denied the rumours and said that this is time for him to concentrate on the game.

"It's not about marriage, it is time for him to play cricket. He's not old enough to talk about marriage. Grandpa is getting a little old. Old people are always a little excited. Something or the other keeps coming up on social media. He said all this based on what he saw on social media," she told IANS.

Earlier, Kishan's grandfather, Anurag Pandey, confirmed that his grandson is currently dating model Aditi Hundia. He even said that he has no issues if they want to get married.

"Whoever Ishan chooses to marry, I fully accept. We are ready to accept whoever Ishan Kishan wants to marry. Aditi is his girlfriend. She is a model. One should accept what makes children happy,” he told ANI.

Kishan, following his stunning performance against Pakistan, said his Player-of-the-match award belongs to all Indian fans and the whole team, not just him.

Kishan said he kept it simple and treated the game against Pakistan as just another game, watching the ball and playing his shots after assessing the wicket and target. He felt no panic and credited his teammates with confidence, but added that his job isn't done and that he wants to move on to the next match.

Ishan's dream run in T20s continued as he breezed through the Pakistan spin ploy, slamming his second-successive T20 World Cup fifty and guiding a clinical India to a 61-run win at Colombo on Sunday, while also pulling off some fantastic work behind the stumps, including a stumping to remove a dangerous Usman Khan, who was slowly counter-attacking against Indian bowlers.

