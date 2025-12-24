Be it Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sakibul Gani, or Ishan Kishan, Indian cricket found three knocks to cherish on the opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 campaign. While Suryavanshi and Gani scored 36-ball and 32-ball tons for Bihar on Wednesday, Ishan proved his worth by smashing a 33-ball hundred for Jharkhand. The trio's heroics with the bat kept cricket statisticians busy the entire day, compiling the standings of fastest hundreds in List A cricket history.

As if the fireworks in Ranchi weren't enough for one day, Ahmedabad delivered its own cricketing aftershock in an Elite-group clash between Jharkhand and Karnataka. Jharkhand captain Ishan Kishan, who was recently named in India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, produced a blistering 33-ball century, securing the second-fastest ton on the all-time Indian list.

Kishan's whirlwind innings sits just behind Gani's record-breaking 32-ball effort and effectively demoted Suryavanshi's 36-ball hundred to fourth place, with the standings being shuffled thrice in a span of a single day.

Finishing with a mammoth 125 off just 39 deliveries, Kishan propelled Jharkhand to a total of 412/9 after coming out to bat at the No. 6 spot.

Earlier, Karnataka won the toss and opted to field. Jharkhand had a shaky start as opener Utkarsh Singh was removed for just eight runs. Shubh Sharma also departed early as Shreyas Gopal cleaned him up for 15.

Shikhar Mohan played a decent innings of 44 before Abhilash Shetty removed him in the 24th over. From there, Virat Singh and Kumar Kushagra took forward Jharkhand's innings, stitching a partnership of 129 runs for the fourth wicket before Kushagra was removed by Gopal for 63.

Singh soon followed him back to the pavilion after making 88 runs in just 68 runs. Kishan gave Jharkhand the finishing touch to the innings with a 33-ball century, which powered Jharkhand to 412-9 in their 50 overs.

