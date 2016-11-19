 
Is Ricky Ponting In Line For A Major Role In Revamping Australian Cricket?

Updated: 19 November 2016 19:02 IST

Ricky Ponting has been replaced by Mahela Jayawardene as the coach of Mumbai Indians giving rise to the speculation that the former Australia captain may be headed for a big role in Australian cricket

Ricky Ponting played 168 Tests, 375 ODIs and 17 T20Is for Australia. © AFP

New Delhi:

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting may be in contention for a big role in a revamped Australian cricket, something that is doing rounds after Mumbai Indians named Mahela Jayawardene as their new coach.

Australia were soundly thrashed by South Africa at home in two Test matches and that has led to calls for complete overhaul in their set-up.

Chairman of selectors Rodney Marsh has resigned and former skipper Greg Chappell has been appointed interim selector with Trevor Hohns replacing Marsh as the chairman.

In fact a tweet by his former teammate Damien Martyn has given rise to speculations that Ponting's expertise may be sought in what can be termed as distressed times in Australian cricket.

Ponting didn't do too badly in his two years with MI where the team emerged champions in the 2015 edition. Coaching or mentoring T20 franchises is considered to be a prosperous career choice for former greats as it takes less time with greater financial benefits.

There is a school of thought in cricketing fraternity that only when a big role with country's cricket board comes calling then only does someone decides to forego franchise cricket coaching offers.

While the two-year contract ended after 2016 edition but the former Australian skipper according to team sources shared a fantastic relation with the MI management.

