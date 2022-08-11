Afghanistan and Ireland will be squaring off against each other in the second T20I of the five-match series on Thursday at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Ireland thrashed Afghanistan in the first T20I by seven wickets on Tuesday. Top knocks by Andrew Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker helped Ireland to chase down the target of 169 with a ball to spare. Barry McCarthy and George Dockrell were the pick among the bowlers as they scalped three and two wickets, respectively. It will be interesting to watch Afghanistan will be able the tide into their favor in the second T20I.

When will Ireland and Afghanistan, 2nd T20I match be played?

Ireland and Afghanistan, 2nd T20I match will be played on Thursday, August 11.

Where will Ireland and Afghanistan, 2nd T20I match be played?

The Ireland and Afghanistan, 2nd T20I match will be played at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast.

What time will the Ireland and Afghanistan, 2nd T20I match start?

Ireland and Afghanistan, 2nd T20I match will start at 8 PM IST.

Where to follow the Live streaming of the Ireland and Afghanistan, 2nd T20I match?

Ireland and Afghanistan, 2nd T20I match will be streamed on FanCode.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)