IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For SRH Vs MI Clash

Updated: 08 May 2017 14:02 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad are desperate to seal off a Playoff slot but Mumbai Indians stand in the way.

Both David Warner and Rohit Sharma would like to lead from the front. © BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) would be extremely keen to reserve a berth in the Playoff stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10, but have a daunting job at hand when they meet Mumbai Indians, who have already made the grade.

Top 5 picks for SRH vs MI contest

David Warner: The SRH captain has led from the front, but would be less than happy with the way his side lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad and did their own cause no good at all. It would need for the Australian to do something big to get past Mumbai Indians.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar: The Purple Cap holder has had a pretty sensational IPL 10. He would be champing at the bits to forget his spell against Rising Pune Supergiant and get back to what he does best - take wickets.

Kane Williamson: The New Zealand skipper would be absolutely vital in the middle-order of the SRH batting since they were found short there in the match with RPS. He will have to deal with the MI batting and keep his end up, as well as score runs.

Rohit Sharma: The MI skipper didn't have much of a game against Delhi Daredevils (DD), but his side won by a record margin anyway. But he will have to be in fine nick when it comes to scoring runs at the top of the order since not all sides will surrender so meekly.

Jasprit Bumrah: The young medium-pacer needs to keep firing, along with Mitchell McClenaghan, in order to keep the opposition challenge under control. A cakewalk against DD is not what they will get every time.

Highlights
  • David Warner is the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • Rohit Sharma is the captain of Mumbai Indians
  • Warner and Rohit would be looking to make a mark
