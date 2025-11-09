Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is roughly four months away. All the ten franchises are busy sorting out their players ahead of the mini auction. It is worth noting that the sides need to finalise their list of retained players by November 15. There are a lot of rumours on social media regarding the potential trades that could take place ahead of the auction, but none of them have been confirmed yet. The IPL 2026 auction is likely to take place on December 15, reported Times of India. It added that the venue for the event could be India. Notably, overseas venues have played host to the previous two auctions, including the IPL 2025 mega auction that took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the previous edition of the IPL, which was also their maiden title victory in the tournament in 18 years. Rajat Patidar was named the captain of the franchise after they let go of former skipper Faf du Plessis, and the Madhya Pradesh cricketer will continue to lead the defending champions in the next edition as well.

The 2026 auction will be crucial for five-time champions Chennai Super Kings and inaugural winners Rajasthan Royals, who finished last and second-last, respectively, in the previous edition.

CSK will have hefty funds available this time, with veteran Ravichandran Ashwin announcing his retirement from the tournament. The 2025 edition was a homecoming for the spinner, as the franchise signed him for Rs 9.75 crore. However, he did not have an ideal outing before calling time on his IPL career.

While the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will have much to consider, given the disappointing performances of several players, the Royals too will face the heat after reports of their regular skipper, Sanju Samson, being traded emerged.

It will also be interesting to see how RCB shape their squad in their quest to defend the title and retain the crown.

