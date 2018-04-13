 
IPL 2018, When And Where To Watch, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 13 April 2018 16:03 IST

Mumbai take on Delhi Daredevils in the 9th match of the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

IPL 2018, When And Where To Watch, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Mumbai Indians are winless after their first two IPL 2018 matches © BCCI

Both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils have lost their opening matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will look to halt their losing streak. Mumbai take on Delhi Daredevils in the 9th match of the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday at 4 PM IST. Mumbai had lost against Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad by one wicket margin. On the other hand, Delhi went down against Kings XI Punjab by 6 wickets and lost to Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs (DLS method). Mumbai will hope their home advantage over Delhi will give them the edge. Delhi bowlers have performed well in both matches but it is the batsmen that have failed to perform. Mumbai have been unlucky to have lost their matches and will look to amend their shortcomings in their match against the winless Delhi Daredevils side.

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils match be played?
The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils match will be played on April 14, 2018.

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils match be played?
The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

How do I watch the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils match live?
The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils match will be telecast by the Star Network.

What time the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils match start?
The live telecast of the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils match will begin at 4 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils match online?
The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Topics : Mumbai Indians Delhi Daredevils Rohit Sharma Gautam Gambhir Indian Premier League 2018 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, Match 9 Cricket
Highlights
  • Mumbai and Delhi have both lost their opening 2 matches in the IPL
  • Mumbai lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opening game
  • Delhi Daredevils had lost to Kings XI Punjab in their opening match
