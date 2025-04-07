Lucknow Super Giants are ready square off against Kolkata Knight Riders for their next IPL 2025 match on Tuesday at the iconic Eden Gardens. The match was supposed to take place on Sunday but got postponed due to the Ram Navami celebrations in the city. So far, both the teams are having a mediocre campaign as they played four games and won two of them. Talking about LSG, their promising young spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi has been grabbing everyone's attention.

The 25-year-old spinner, who made his IPL debut in the ongoing season, has taken six wickets so far. Apart from his deadly spells, Digvesh came under the spotlight due to his controversial celebration after taking a wicket.

After clinching the Player of the Match award against Mumbai Indians, Digvesh had expressed his admiration towards Kolkata Knight Riders star spinner Sunil Narine. On Sunday, his wish came true as he got a chance to meet his idol.

In a video shared by KKR on X (formerly Twitter), Pant was seen introducing Digvesh to Narine. Then, Nicholas Pooran told Narine that always talks about him. Amid this, Pooran asked Digvesh, "He (Narine) doesn't celebrate, why do you celebrate?"

POV: Finally you met your idol pic.twitter.com/ynKB3VuVgi — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 6, 2025

Digvesh gave a hilarious response to this by saying, "I'm from Delhi." This moment left everyone, including Narine in splits.

Digvesh has been fined twice by the BCCI for his wild celebrations after taking a wicket. Earlier during the match against Punjab Kings, he made the notebook gesture after dismissing Priyansh Arya. During the match against Mumbai Indians, where he won the Player of the Match award, he did a similar celebration after taking the wicket of Naman Dhir.

On both the occasions, the spinner was fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching Level-1 code of conduct of IPL.

"This was his second Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 this season and hence, he has accumulated Two Demerit Points, in addition to One Demerit Point which he accumulated during LSG's match against Punjab Kings on April 01, 2025," stated BCCI in a release.