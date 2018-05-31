 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Cricket

IPL 2009: Enforcement Directorate Slaps Rs 121-Crore FEMA Penalty

Updated: 31 May 2018 21:41 IST

The ED was investigating the case for the alleged contravention of the Foreign Exchange Act (FEMA) in transferring over Rs 243 crore out of the country to host the 2009 Indian Premier League edition in South Africa.

IPL 2009: Enforcement Directorate Slaps Rs 121-Crore FEMA Penalty
ED slapped a penalty of over Rs 121 crore on the BCCI © AFP

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday slapped a penalty of over Rs 121 crore on the BCCI, its former boss N Srinivasan, former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi and others for alleged violation of the FEMA law during the T-20 cricket IPL edition in 2009, officials said. A special director of the central probe agency here levied a penalty of Rs 82.66 crore on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rs 11.53 crore on its former chairman Srinivasan, Rs 10.65 crore on ex-IPL commissioner Modi, Rs 9.72 crore on former BCCI treasurer M P Pandove and Rs 7 crore on the State Bank of Travancore (now merged with the SBI). The total penalty amount was Rs 121.56 crore, they said.

The ED was investigating the case for the alleged contravention of the Foreign Exchange Act (FEMA) in transferring over Rs 243 crore out of the country to host the 2009 Indian Premier League edition in South Africa. 

The FEMA order stated that this transfer of funds was in alleged violation of the RBI guidelines meant for transferring funds abroad. The order asked the accused to deposit the fine amount in the government exchequer within 45 days time. The T-20 IPL cricket tournament, that began in 2008, saw its 11th edition wrapping up recently.

Comments
Topics : BCCI Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • ED on Thursday slapped a penalty of over Rs 121 crore on the BCCI
  • They were fined for alleged violation of the FEMA law during the 2009 IPL
  • ED was investigating the case for the alleged contravention of the FEMA
Related Articles
IPL 2009: Enforcement Directorate Slaps Rs 121-Crore FEMA Penalty
IPL 2009: Enforcement Directorate Slaps Rs 121-Crore FEMA Penalty
Indian Cricket Stars Could Play In England
Indian Cricket Stars Could Play In England's New 100-Ball Tournament: Report
Virat Kohli Has Never Wielded Disproportionate Influence, Says CoA Chief Vinod Rai
Virat Kohli Has Never Wielded Disproportionate Influence, Says CoA Chief Vinod Rai
ICC Strategic Group Report Fears Formation Of Rebel Governing Body
ICC Strategic Group Report Fears Formation Of Rebel Governing Body
ICC Working Group To Meet BCCI Officials In Delhi
ICC Working Group To Meet BCCI Officials In Delhi
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 29 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.