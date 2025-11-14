MS Dhoni is preparing in full swing for the IPL 2026. The former India captain retired from international cricket in 2020 but is still active in the Indian Premier League. Ahead of the IPL 2026 retention deadline, Dhoni's rigorous training schedule has come to light. A Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) official claimed that the World Cup-winning captain has been training for over three hours daily for the last two months.

"His routine has been fixed for the last two months. He comes to the stadium at 1:30 pm, hits the gym for an hour, then pads up and does power-hitting training in the nets for two hours. If the centre wicket is available and no match is happening, he also does match simulations. Mahi signs out after a swimming session for another half an hour. He leaves the complex at 6 pm," a JSCA official told TOI on the condition of anonymity.

"He is just doing the Mahi things that he has done all his life - working hard."

Dhoni, who has been synonymous with CSK since the league's inception in 2008, returned as their captain midway through the 2025 IPL after newly appointed skipper and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the competition due to an elbow injury.

It was a season to forget for CSK as they finished at the bottom of the points table with just four wins from 14 matches. "He is likely to play, that is the current status. We have a feeling that he will play in this upcoming IPL," Viswanathan said.

Barring the franchise's suspension for the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Dhoni has been a constant presence in the CSK set-up. A return for IPL 2026 will mark his 17th season with CSK and 19th overall in the competition.

So far, Dhoni has played 248 matches for CSK, amassing 4,865 runs and captaining the franchise to five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. Overall, Dhoni has scored 5,439 runs in 278 matches - with 158 catches and 47 stumpings to his name.

Meanwhile, with November 15 being the IPL retention deadline, the eyes of everyone in the cricketing ecosystem will be on any big names being traded to another franchise. Since July, reports have emerged of wicketkeeper-batter and Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson potentially being traded to either CSK or Delhi Capitals (DC).

