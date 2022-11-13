India's Tour Of New Zealand 2022: Full Schedule, Match Dates And Venues
After ending their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a disappointing loss against England in the semi-finals, Team India will now be squaring off against New Zealand in a white-ball series.
After ending their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a disappointing loss against England in the semi-finals, Team India will now be squaring off against New Zealand in a white-ball series. The series will comprise three T20Is and three ODIs, kick-starting from November 18 in Wellington. Hardik Pandya will be leading Team India in the T20Is while Shikhar Dhawan will be captaining the ODI side. The series will also mark the international return of IPL 2022 star pacer Umran Malik, who played his last T20I match against England in July.
Here's India's full schedule for the white-ball series against New Zealand:
November 18: 1st T20I at Wellington Regional Stadium
November 20: 2nd T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
November 22: 3rd T20I at McLean Park, Napier
November 25: 1st ODI at Eden Park, Auckland
November 27: 2nd ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton
Promoted
November 30: 3rd ODI at Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Following the white-ball series against the Kiwis, Team India will face Bangladesh in a three-match ODI and a two-match Test series, starting from December 7. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the senior players who have been rested for the New Zealand tour. However, the two players will return to the squad in the ODIs and Tests against Bangladesh with Rohit Sharma being the captain.