After ending their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a disappointing loss against England in the semi-finals, Team India will now be squaring off against New Zealand in a white-ball series. The series will comprise three T20Is and three ODIs, kick-starting from November 18 in Wellington. Hardik Pandya will be leading Team India in the T20Is while Shikhar Dhawan will be captaining the ODI side. The series will also mark the international return of IPL 2022 star pacer Umran Malik, who played his last T20I match against England in July.

Here's India's full schedule for the white-ball series against New Zealand:

November 18: 1st T20I at Wellington Regional Stadium

November 20: 2nd T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

November 22: 3rd T20I at McLean Park, Napier

November 25: 1st ODI at Eden Park, Auckland

November 27: 2nd ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton

November 30: 3rd ODI at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Following the white-ball series against the Kiwis, Team India will face Bangladesh in a three-match ODI and a two-match Test series, starting from December 7. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the senior players who have been rested for the New Zealand tour. However, the two players will return to the squad in the ODIs and Tests against Bangladesh with Rohit Sharma being the captain.