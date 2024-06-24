"That's how we want to play and go forward," skipper Rohit Sharma looked convinced after India's swashbuckling show with the bat against Bangladesh. After a 50-run win over the Bangla Tigers on Saturday, India's batting has nearly joined the party with their bowling, as the likes of Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube have begun to find the middle of the bat in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

On the other hand, India's bowling unit led by Jasprit Bumrah has dominated the tournament, picking up a total of 43 wickets so far. Furthermore, the addition of Kuldeep Yadav to the starting XI has pretty much strengthened the team combinations.

Now, with two thumping wins, India have almost set themselves up for a semifinal spot. But, before they proceed further, the Men in Blue are set to face tougher opposition in Australia in their final Super Eight fixture at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia on June 24.

As India take on Australia, a big decision awaits skipper Rohit Sharma considering the overcast conditions and likelihood of rain in Antigua. Ahead of this mouth-watering contest, let's have a look at India's predicted XI against Australia.

India's Predicted XI vs Australia

Rohit Sharma (c)

Skipper Rohit Sharma's 97-metre six off Shakib Al Hasan's bowling meant the Hitman was gearing up for a big one against Bangladesh. But, the opener walked back to the dressing room after an 11-ball 23.

However, Rohit has managed to score 99 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 125.31 in this T20 World Cup, including an unbeaten 52 against Ireland. Rohit has scored 392 runs in 19 innings against Australia in T20Is and would want to continue his dominance over them on Monday.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli scoring just 66 runs after five innings in a T20 World Cup is something cricket fans cannot digest easily, knowing that the star batter has won two consecutive Player of the Tournament awards in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

Kohli has struggled in the middle with the bat, especially in the USA leg of the competition. Hopefully, the former skipper has managed 61 runs in the last two matches which were played in the Caribbean and he will be hungry to go after the Aussie bowlers when he faces them in St. Lucia on Monday.

Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper)

A 446-run IPL 2024 campaign for Rishabh Pant made him the first-choice wicketkeeper in India's starting XI for the T20 World Cup 2024. The star wicketkeeper-batter has fired with the bat in the ongoing T20 tournament, scoring 152 runs in five innings at an average of 38.

The southpaw is currently the highest run-scorer for India in the competition and could be an X-factor against Australia.

Suryakumar Yadav

Back-to-back fifties from Suryakumar Yadav against the USA and Afghanistan, respectively have strengthened India's middle order in this tournament. His unorthodox approach with the bat at No.4 provides both aggression and stability to India's batting.

The No.1 T20I batter in the world has scored 118 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 129.67. As India take on Australia on Monday, Indian fans would want SKY to continue his scintillating form against the Aussies as well.

Shivam Dube

The inclusion of Shivam Dube in India's T20 World Cup 15-member squad did halt Rinku Singh from playing a World Cup game for India. But, Dube's IPL 2024 campaign caught the attention of the selectors, where he smashed 396 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 162.29.

Surprisingly, Dube was also one of the Indian batters who struggled to score runs in the ongoing T20 World Cup. However, the southpaw has managed to score 78 runs in five innings. His form with the bat will be crucial when India take on Australia on Monday.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya had a forgettable IPL 2024 with Mumbai Indians as a captain and was caught in multiple controversies amid the team's disappointing campaign. His participation in the T20 World Cup as India's vice-captain was also a talking point ahead of the ICC event.

Hopefully, the star all-rounder has made one of the epic comebacks, scoring 89 runs in three innings at an impressive strike rate of 141.26 and picking eight wickets with the ball.

Ravindra Jadeja

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hasn't been the go-to player for India in the ongoing T20 World Cup. However, his all-round capabilities and vast experience at the international circuit cannot be overlooked.

The southpaw has only managed seven runs in two innings and taken just one scalp in the tournament so far. Needless to say, Jadeja will be looking to perform as per his expectations against Australia.

Axar Patel

Bowling all-rounder Axar Patel has made crucial contributions to India's success in the T20 World Cup, scoring 35 runs in three innings and picking up four wickets.

Axar also had a decent IPL 2024 campaign, taking 11 wickets in 14 matches at an economy of 7.65 for Delhi Capitals. The left-arm spinner has joined hands with the likes of Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav to provide breakthroughs for India and could also prove to be a handy option against Australia with the bat.

Kuldeep Yadav

With 64 wickets in 37 T20Is for India, Kuldeep has turned into one of the best leg spinners in the world. The left-arm chinaman bowler has probably carried his IPL 2024 success to the T20 World Cup by picking up five wickets in just two matches.

He scalped three wickets against Bangladesh in his last appearance in the tournament and can be expected to be amongst the wickets again against Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah

With an excellent economy rate of 3.42 and taking 10 scalps in five matches, Jasprit Bumrah is currently enjoying his best T20 World Cup campaign.

Bumrah was ultimately at his best in the IPL 2024 as well, picking up 20 wickets for Mumbai Indians. He has also led India's pace battery in this tournament and would like to be among the wickets on Monday when he takes on Australia batters in St. Lucia.

Arshdeep Singh

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been the wrecker-in-chief for India, especially in the early and closing stages of an innings.

With an economy of 7.05 and 12 wickets, Arshdeep is currently the highest wicket-taker for India in the tournament. The star pacer will be looking to continue his good form against the mighty Aussies on Monday.