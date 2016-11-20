 
Indian Women's Cricket Team Lose T20I Series to West Indies

Updated: 20 November 2016 20:38 IST

The Indian women's cricket team lost their second successive match to the West Indies in the three-match Twenty20 International series.

India women lost their second successive Twenty20 International to the West Indies © Facebook

Mulapadu:

Indian women suffered a batting collapse to lose the second T20 International by 31 runs and help West Indies women take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, in Mulapadu on Sunday.

Sent into bat, West Indies women made 137 for five and then bowled out the hosts for 106 in 18.1 overs.

West Indies score was built around four batters --captain Stafanie Taylor (47), Deandra Dottin (35), Hayley Matthews (27) and Merissa Aguilleira (21).

For India, medium pacer Shikha Pandey picked up two wickets giving away 29 runs.

Chasing the target, India never recovered from an early batting colapse and their innings eventually folded with the loss of six wickets for just 33 runs.

Only three India batters managed double digit scores with captain Harmanpreet Kaur (43) being the top-scorer 43.

Other Indians to score double digit scores are Deepti Sharma (24) and Meghna Singh (17).

For West Indies, Anisa Mohammed (3/23) and Deandra Dottin (3/24) took three wickets each,

Indian women had earlier lost the first T20 International by six wickets on last Friday.

Cricket India West Indies Women India Women
Highlights
  • India lost the 2nd T20I to the West Indies
  • West Indies now lead the 3-match series 2-0
  • The final T20I will be played on Tuesday
