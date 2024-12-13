An Indian national who owns a franchise in the Lanka T10 League has been arrested by Sri Lanka's sports police following allegations of match-fixing. Prem Thakur was arrested on Thursday for match-fixing in the Lanka T10 league being played in the central district of Kandy's Pallekele stadium. “The owner of the ‘Galle Marvels' team in the Lanka T10 Super League, was arrested and will be produced before court on Friday," Police said.

The Galle Marvels is one of the six teams in the tournament.

His arrest on Thursday has come following a complaint lodged by a teammate, an overseas player from the West Indies who had rejected his request to fix a match.

Authorities are now investigating the incident, which has raised concerns about the integrity of the inaugural Lanka T10 tournament.

This is the inaugural edition of the Lanka T10 Super League.

