Former Australia wicketkeeper batter Brad Haddin has joined Punjab Kings as assistant coach ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League. The 44-year-old joining Punjab franchise was on the cards after the IPL franchise roped in World Cup winning coach Trevor Bayliss as the new head coach, replacing Indian great Anil Kumble. Both Haddin and Bayliss share a good working relationship and were together even at Sunrisers Hyderabad. Haddin represented Australia in 66 Tests, 126 ODIs and 34 T20s. "Haddin has been appointed as assistant coach. The rest of the support staff will be appointed soon," an IPL source told PTI on Thursday.

Besides Kumble, the team did not renew the contract of assistant coach Jonty Rhodes and bowling coach Damien Wright. Former South Africa batter Rhodes had joined Punjab ahead of the 2020 edition, while Wright came on board the following year.

With the team not able to make the play-offs for the past three seasons, the management has decided to part ways with the support staff members after not extending Kumble's contract.

Punjab are hoping to win their maiden IPL trophy under Bayliss who coached Kolkata Knight Riders to two titles in 2012 and 2014.

Punjab, who have underperformed since IPL's inception in 2008, finished sixth in the last four seasons.

In the most recent IPL, they failed to string two wins in a row in the league stage, effectively leading to their early exit.

Another important decision the management has to make is about captaincy. Mayank Agarwal had taken over from K L Rahul last season but he could not meet the expectations with the bat.

Promoted

He and Arshdeep Singh were the only two players Punjab had retained ahead of the 2022 edition.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)