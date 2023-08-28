MS Dhoni is one of the legends of the world of cricket. Such is his fan following that the player always finds it hard to escape the public eye. Fans try there level best just to get to see him. On Saturday, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer, who is also a Dhoni fan, met the cricketer at the VIP Lounge of the Ranchi Airport. The officer named Satish Pandey was so touched by the humility and kindness of Dhoni that he decided to pen down the interaction that took place on August 26.

"At times it is a pleasure to be a foot soldier of an armed force. I feel myself a lucky guy as I got the opportunity to skip the long awaited que of fans and met with my favourite, the one and only #mahi bhai," wrote Pandey in a letter that he uploaded on social media. 'A Memorable Encounter with Mahendra Singh Dhoni at Ranchi Airport' was the subject of the heartfelt letter.

"As I entered the room, I was immediately struck by the genuine warmth and amazement on Dhoni sir's face," read a part of Pandey's letter.

"His welcoming smile and open demeanor set the tone for what was to be an incredible interaction. The hospitality he extended to me was nothing short of exceptional; it truly was a next-level experience. Seated comfortably on a sofa, Dhoni sir's response upon seeing me was remarkable.

"He stood up with a gracious smile, extending his hand for a handshake. This gesture left me with literal goosebumps, a testament to the humility and authenticity that defines him. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not just a legendary cricketer; he is a superhuman with a heart of gold," he added.

Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020. He led Chennai Super Kings to a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League trophy earlier this year.