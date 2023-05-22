The Indian cricket team got a new sponsor in the form of sports apparel and merchandise giant Adidas, the Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Monday. Shah took to Twitter to confirm the change in sponsor. He tweeted: "I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world's leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas".

The current sponsor - Killer Jeans - will only have the sponsorship rights till May 31, following which the deal Adidas will take over. Before Killer Jeans, MPL was the kit sponsor for the Indian team and it had transferred the rights to Kewal Kiran Clothing Limit in December last year.

It was also reported in December last year that Edu-tech giant Byju's, the current sponsor, was willing to end its deal before the contractual end in November 2023. The BCCI is reportedly on the hunt for a new main sponsor too.

The upcoming World Test Championship final is expected to see the Indian team wear the new Adidas Kits. India will be hosting the ICC ODI World Cup this year from October-November. The team is scheduled to play a number of ODIs before where the new blue-coloured kits will be seen.