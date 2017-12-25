India Women To Host England For Three ODIs In April 2018

India women will host England for 3 ODIs in April as part of the ICC Women's Championship.

India women will host England for three ODIs in April as part of the ICC Women's Championship, the BCCI announced on Monday. "The England Women's Cricket Team that will tour India in March 2018 to take part in the T20I tri-series featuring India Women and Australia Women will also play a three-match ODI series as part of a bilateral agreement between the two Boards," stated a media release from the BCCI.

"The ODI series between India Women and England Women will be played after the completion of the T20I series," the release said.

The matches will be played on April 8, 11 and 14. The ODI series will be played after the T20 tri-series also involving England and Australia.

India had narrowly lost to England in the World Cup final in June.

It was announced earlier that India will host Australia for a three-match ODI series from March 12 to 18.

India play their ICC Women's Championship opener in South Africa from February 5 to 10.

They have not played since the loss in the World Cup final.