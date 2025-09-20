Beth Mooney matched the searing Delhi heat with a blistering century, powering Australia to their joint highest-ever innings total of 412 all out against India in the series-deciding third women's ODI in New Delhi on Saturday. Australia had posted 412/3 against Denmark in 1997. With the effort, Australia also posted the highest-ever innings total against India, surpassing their own mark of 371/8 set in Brisbane last year. Meanwhile, the Indian women's team achieved an unwanted record as this is also the highest runs conceded by it in an ODI innings.

If Mooney's whirlwind 138 off 79 balls lit up the middle overs, young opener Georgia Voll (81), Ellyse Perry (68) and skipper Alyssa Healy (30) provided the early fireworks after electing to bat first.

India's bowling attack looked toothless on a flat Kotla track, conceding a whopping 270 runs via boundaries and maximums -- 60 fours and five sixes -- while the hosts' fielding unit floundered yet again with dropped chances and misfields, punctuated only by occasional flashes of brilliance.

Healy, searching for her first big knock of the series, came out all guns blazing, smashing new-ball bowlers Renuka Thakur and Kranti Goud for seven boundaries before falling to the latter, who dismissed her for the third time in as many games.

Voll and Perry then consolidated with a 107-run stand, punishing India's inconsistent lengths. Eventually, Sneh Rana produced the breakthrough with an off-break spinning down leg which Voll went to sweep only to edge it to short fine.

But if India expected relief, Mooney ensured none came. The left-hander swept, cut and lofted with authority, dismantling the spinners and pacers alike as she hit 23 fours and a six to put Australia in a commanding position.

Seasoned off-spinner Deepti Sharma, however, produced a fascinating 45th over, triggering a mini-collapse with three wickets, including Mooney's dismissal via a run out.

India made inroads at the fag end, but the damage had already been done.

