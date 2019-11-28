 
India vs West Indies: Mohammad Azharuddin Says Hyderabad Cricket Association Is "Fully Prepared" To Host 1st T20I

Updated: 28 November 2019 23:36 IST

The first T20I between India and the West Indies was shifted from Mumbai to Hyderabad on Wednesday.

India are scheduled to play three-match Twenty20 International series against the West Indies at home. © AFP

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Mohammad Azharuddin on Thursday said they are 'fully prepared' to host India's first T20I match against West Indies. The first T20I was scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on December 6. However, it was later rescheduled and now the match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. "It is my first game as an administrator, it's not very easy to hold matches but we are fully prepared," Azharuddin told ANI.

Hyderabad was to host the third T20I, slated to be played on December 11, but after the rescheduling, Mumbai will host the third T20I.

Azharuddin said the request was made by Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah.

"The date is changed from December 11 to December 6. We had very little time but the request was made by the board President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah and Mumbai Cricket Association secretary. They requested that they cannot hold the match on that date so we swapped the match. We are all with the board and we should help one another," he said.

"We have taken the responsibility now and happy to hold the match on 6th December. The preparations so far are good. We are almost 75 per cent prepared. Hopefully, people will enjoy a very good game of T20I match," he added.

Azharuddin was recently appointed as the president and said that every day is a learning opportunity for him.

"I am still learning. It has been only two months now. I will learn as my tenure moves forward, every day is a learning opportunity for me. I will put in the experience I have and will make sure that the association rises to the top," Azharuddin said.

