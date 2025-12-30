India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming 5th Women's T20I: India will eye a clinical 5-0 whitewash as they face Sri Lanka in the fifth and final Women's T20I in Thiruvananthapuram this Tuesday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side maintained their vice-like grip on the visitors this past Sunday, securing an unassailable 4-0 lead with a 30-run victory. While India's bowlers were the early architects of this run, the batters stole the show in the fourth game, posting a record-shattering 221/2-India's highest-ever T20I total. Shafali Verma, having struck three consecutive fifties, and Smriti Mandhana, who recently crossed the 10,000 international runs milestone, remain the hurdles for a struggling Sri Lankan side.

Meanwhile, captain Chamari Athapaththu will look to build on her fighting fifty from the previous match as the visitors chase a desperate consolation win to end 2025.

India vs Sri Lanka, 5th Women's T20I LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch?

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, 5th Women's T20I match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 5th Women's T20I will take place on Tuesday, December 30.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, 5th Women's T20I be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 5th Women's T20I will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka, 5th Women's T20I start?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 5th Women's T20I will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show India vs Sri Lanka, 5th Women's T20I live telecast?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 5th Women's T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, 5th Women's T20I?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 5th Women's T20I will be live streamed on the Jiostar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

(With PTI Inputs)