India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Women's T20I LIVE Streaming: India look to continue their winning run as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side takes on Sri Lanka in the third Women's T20I match on Friday. India won the first two T20I encounters in convincing fashion - an 8-wicket win in the first match followed by a 7-wicket one in the second. Shafali Verma delivered an impressive unbeaten 69 as India Women clinched a strong seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka Women, finishing the match with 49 balls remaining at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. India's bowlers, especially Shree Charani, set a solid foundation before Shafali completed the chase in style.

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, 3rd Women's T20I LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch?

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Women's T20I match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Women's T20I will take place on Friday, December 26.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Women's T20I be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Women's T20I will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Women's T20I start?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Women's T20I will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Women's T20I live telecast?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Women's T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Women's T20I?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Women's T20I will be live streamed on the Jiostar app and website.

