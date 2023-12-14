Story ProgressBack to home
India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd T20I: India To Bat vs SA in Decider, Still No Place For Ruturaj Gaikwad
IND vs SA Live Score Updates: India are playing with the same Playing XI which featured in the previous game.
India Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Match Score: India will take on South Africa© Twitter
India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I, Live Updates: South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the third and final T20I on Thursday in Johannesburg. India are playing with the same Playing XI which featured in the previous game. South Africa, on the other hand, have included Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, and Donovan Ferreira in their Playing XI. After the first match got washed out due to the rain, South Africa registered a five-wicket win (DLS method) in the second T20I and gained an unassailable 1-0 lead. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd T20I match between India and South Africa, straight from Johannesburg :
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 20:02 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: TossSouth Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the third and final T20I on Thursday in Johannesburg
- 19:57 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: Pitch report"77 metres straight, square boundaries 59 metres and 69 square. It does fly here. The story is about altitude. 12 sixes per game, that's the average here. It's quite dry. A bit of grass on that, it's been very hot. There'll be lots of runs on this, it looks pretty good. Expect a whole lot of runs and many sixes."
- 19:56 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: Will management still stick to Arshdeep Singh?India pacer Arshdeep Singh had a horrible outing in the previous match against South Africa. In two overs, he conceded a total of 31 runs in just 2 overs. There are chances that the management might bench him and bring in Avesh Khan.
- 19:38 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: Will Jaiswal get another chance?Talented India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal got dismissed for duck in the second T20I against South Africa. There are chances that the management might drop him and include Ruturaj Gaikwad in the Playing XI for the third T20I.
- 19:29 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: Pace or spin? Who will have an upper handPacers have been very successful at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. They have taken 67 per cent of the total wickets at this arena. It will be interesting to see that which pacer among Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, and Mohammed Siraj will be a stand out performer for India.
- 19:00 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: Will rain play a spoilsport?After rain played a crucial role in the first two matches, all eyes are on the weather of Johannesburg, ahead of the third T20I between India and South Africa. According to AccuWeather, there is about an 2% chance of rain during the day in Johannesburg, with the cloud cover being 54%. However, the chances of rain will increase during the night to about 36%, with the cloud cover being 88%.
- 18:58 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: Big match for IndiaAfter the first T20I got washed out due to rain in Durban, South Africa went to register a victory by five wickets (DLS method) over India in the second match. They have gained an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series and will aim for a clean sweep. On the other hand, Team India will eye a draw.
- 18:56 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final T20I match between India and South Africa, straight from New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest South Africa vs India Updates and check out SA vs IND schedules and WPL 2024 Auction. Read all the details related to the WPL 2024.Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.