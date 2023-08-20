India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I Live: Ireland need improvement in batting

As far as Ireland are concerned, they struggled to recover after Bumrah claimed two wickets in his very first over, setting the platform for his side's win. The home team will have to dish out a much-improved performance with the bat if they are to challenge India who are strong enough even in the absence of the seniors. Like Bumrah did for India, the seasoned Paul Stirling will have to lead the way for Ireland. The Irish will also look up to men like Andrew Balbirnie, Joshua Little, Craig Young and George Dockrell for guiding their team.