Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Ireland Live Score, 2nd T20I: Ireland Skipper Paul Stirling Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl Against India
India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India will be eyeing to seal series when it takes on Ireland in the second T20I of the three-match series at The Village, Dublin on Sunday.
India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: India aim to clinch series.© AFP
India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India will be eyeing to seal series when it takes on Ireland in the second T20I of the three-match series at The Village, Dublin on Sunday. The visitors won the first game through the DLS method as rain interrupted play and eventually forced the match to be called off. India bagged the game by two runs. With the game, Bumrah made his return to international cricket after an 11-month gap. The skipper picked two wickets in the very first over of the game. He returned figures of 2 for 24 in 4 overs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the 2nd T20I match between India and Ireland, straight from Dublin:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 18:57 (IST)India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I Live: Toss - one of the factorsIn these conditions, toss can play a vital role and India were lucky in that aspect, and the visitors wouldn't mind if the coin lands in their favour on Sunday, too. In the post-match press conference, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who also picked up two wickets in an excellent spell, had no qualms in admitting that India didn't mind winning the toss.
- 18:52 (IST)India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I Live: The case of Washington SundarThough injuries have remained a part of his career, all-rounder Washington Sundar has also gained enough experience at the top level, and he will be pressed into service by Bumrah, who is leading the team in the absence of regular T20I skipper Hardik. Apart from bowling economical overs, Sundar is also a handy batter.
- 18:50 (IST)India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I Live: Jaiswal, Tilak, Samson in spotlightHaving got out after getting a good start in the first match, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will look for a big score and so will Tilak Varma, who was dismissed for a golden duck days after his stupendous performance in the West Indies. While the newcomers in international cricket dominate the top-order, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson lends a bit of experience to the Indian batting order in the absence of people like Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya.
- 18:38 (IST)India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I Live: A crucial series for BumrahThe series is significant for Bumrah, who gets an ideal opportunity to test himself and get into the groove ahead of the Asia Cup and World Cup where his presence will be vital from the Indian perspective. India missed Bumrah in major tournaments and the impact of it was quite evident, however, now the side would aim to put a better show against its opponents in the upcoming continental and world event.
- 18:32 (IST)India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I Live: Ireland need improvement in battingAs far as Ireland are concerned, they struggled to recover after Bumrah claimed two wickets in his very first over, setting the platform for his side's win. The home team will have to dish out a much-improved performance with the bat if they are to challenge India who are strong enough even in the absence of the seniors. Like Bumrah did for India, the seasoned Paul Stirling will have to lead the way for Ireland. The Irish will also look up to men like Andrew Balbirnie, Joshua Little, Craig Young and George Dockrell for guiding their team.
- 18:22 (IST)India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I Live: Indian batters raring to goExpected to lead the Indian batting in the coming years, the likes of Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rinku Singh will hope they get a chance to spend sufficient time in the middle. As rain impacted the first T20I, the middle-order of India's batting could not get a chance to play, however, the players must be having a lot of hope from the second game.
- 18:12 (IST)India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I Live: A look at squads -India: Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.Ireland:Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ross Adair, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Theo van Weorkom.
- 18:02 (IST)2nd T20I Live: Will Arshdeep make way for Mukesh?Arshdeep Singh got some good swing in his deliveries in the first game against Ireland but he ended up leaking 35 runs for one wicket in his quota of four overs. Will he be replaced by another rising star pacer Mukesh Kumar? Here is what we think could be India's playing XI for the second T20I against Ireland - CLICK HERE
- 17:50 (IST)India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I Live: India aim to seal seriesBuoyed by Jasprit Bumrah's impressive return, fancied India will hope for better weather and a chance for the team's young batters to show their mettle in the second T20I against Ireland in Dublin. After the Jasprit Bumrah-led bowling attack impressed to restrict Ireland to 139 for seven in the series opener, incessant rain denied the middle-order batters an opportunity to prove their worth. India were declared winners by two runs via the Duckworth/Lewis method and both the teams will hope that they get to play a full match in the second game.
- 17:43 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome the live blog of the second T20I between India and Ireland. Stay connected for all the score and updates related to the game.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Sports News and check out Match Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.