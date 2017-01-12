 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

India Vs England: Joe Root Arrives, Joins England Limited Overs Squad

Updated: 12 January 2017 16:03 IST

Having witnessed the birth of his son Alfred on Saturday, Joe Root came back to India to rejoin the England limited overs squad on Wednesday ahead of three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches.

India Vs England: Joe Root Arrives, Joins England Limited Overs Squad
Joe Root arrived in India to join the England limited overs squad © AFP

The England cricket team was bolstered by the arrival in Mumbai of their top batsman Joe Root, in time to travel with the squad on Friday to Pune for the first of three ODIs on January 15. "Joe Root has arrived. He is at the ground (Brabourne Stadium)," the team's media manager said on Thursday. England's prolific batsman, who had stayed back for a few days for the birth of his first child, is not playing the second warm-up game against the India A squad.

Having witnessed the birth of his son Alfred on Saturday, Root came back to India to rejoin the England limited overs squad on Wednesday ahead of three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches.

By the time he gets home he could well have been appointed captain of the England Test team, with current skipper Alastair Cook set for talks with Andrew Strauss over his future following the 4-0 Test series defeat against India.

"Cook has been mulling over his future... and sources have indicated he is ready to walk away from the job after four years and 59 matches in charge," according to reports in Daily Telegraph. "Root is the only candidate to take over, with Ben Stokes almost certain to be appointed his deputy, and lead England's Ashes campaign in Australia later this year," the report added.

England will play the first game of the three-match ODI series against India on January 15 in Pune. The second match will be played on January 19 and the last match on January 22. The T20I series will begin in Kanpur from January 26.

(With inputs from PTI)



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Topics : England India Joe Root Alastair Cook Andrew Strauss Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Joe Root arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday
  • Root had stayed back with wife for the birth of their child
  • England will play the first ODI on January 15
Related Articles
India vs England: Tourists Have First Net Session Ahead of Limited Overs Series
India vs England: Tourists Have First Net Session Ahead of Limited Overs Series
India versus England: Joe Root To Stay Back For Birth Of Child, May Miss Start ODI Series
India versus England: Joe Root To Stay Back For Birth Of Child, May Miss Start ODI Series
5th Test: India Could Have Bowled Better on Day 1, Says Sunil Gavaskar
5th Test: India Could Have Bowled Better on Day 1, Says Sunil Gavaskar
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 102
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 07 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.