The wait is finally over as India and Australia will lock horns in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final in a few hours' time at the Oval in London. Earlier this year, India defeated Australia 2-1 in a four-match series to reach a second successive WTC final. Last time out, New Zealand outplayed India to win the prestigious WTC mace. India have been the most consistent side over the past two WTC cycles and also reached knockout phases of major white-ball tournaments over the last 10 years but an ICC trophy has eluded them. The last major ICC trophy India won was way back in 2013 when it bagged the Champions Trophy in England.

It will be an interesting clash as both the teams have their own top performers, which will make this one a thrilling battle.

When will the India vs Australia, World Test Championship Final be played?

The India vs Australia, World Test Championship Final will be played from Friday, June 7.

Where will the India vs Australia, World Test Championship Final be played?

The India vs Australia, World Test Championship Final match will be played at The Oval in London.

What time will the India vs Australia, World Test Championship Final start?

The India vs Australia, World Test Championship Final will start at 3 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia, World Test Championship Final?

The India vs Australia, World Test Championship Final will be broadcast on the Star Sports and DD Network (for free).

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia, World Test Championship Final?

The India vs Australia, World Test Championship Final will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)