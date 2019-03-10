After a loss in the third One-Day International (ODI), India will aim to bounce back against Australia in the fourth contest of the rubber at the PCA stadium, here on Sunday. The hosts won the first two contest before suffering a 32-run defeat in Ranchi and another win will seal the series. With experienced Mahendra Singh Dhoni rested for the final two ODI's, all eyes will be on young Rishabh Pant who will try to prove his worth to book his ticket for this year's World Cup. While Pant's inclusion in the playing eleven is certain for tomorrow, it will be interesting to see if Ambati Rayudu gets a chance after consecutive poor shows in the series. In the bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also likely to make a comeback on Sunday as Mohammed Shami went off the field in Ranchi with a minor leg injury. The team management will try to give rest to Shami as a precautionary measure before the mega event in England and Wales. (LIVE SCORECARD)
The series is still alive. Not many would believe this but going into the fourth game, the Australians have not let this rubber be decided as yet. They were not up to the mark in the first game, improved in the second one and finally sealed the deal in the third game in Ranchi. The job was a complete team effort, with the batsmen first setting up a big score and then the bowlers doing their bit to help their team register their first win in this series. The Kangaroos will walk into this must-win clash with a lot of confidence and with a belief of winning. As for the hosts, they have issues to deal with. Firstly, their openers and top order barring Virat Kohli seem rusty, out-of-sorts and inconsistent. Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu all are yet to play an innings of significance in this series. The bowling too showed little signs of chinks in their armour when the surface did not assist the likes of Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja. The fact that the Aussies were restricted to 313 despite being 186/0 at the end of 30 overs was a big positive for the home side's bowling. The chase though was over the moment Virat Kohli was dismissed and the show left a lot wanting from the remaining batsmen of the side, because it felt like one man against eleven. Going into the 4th ODI, the home team has rested MS Dhoni for the final two games, which will mean that he will be replaced by Rishabh Pant who has been on the sidelines so far. It also could mean that the former India skipper could have played his last ODI at home. The team management mentioned about monitoring Mohammed Shami who got a knock in the previous match, thus there might be a chance for a direct swap with Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Lokesh Rahul might be on the cards as well in place of Dhawan especially with Virat mentioning that there could be changes in the final two games. On the other hand, the Aussies will not like to change much. The biggest positive for them will be the form of Aaron Finch. Jhye Richardson who came back in bowled really well while the duo of Usman Khawaja and Pat Cummins continued their good form. A word of praise for Adam Zampa who has managed to get, if we may say 'the world's best batsman' out yet again. Mohali should provide pleasant playing conditions with a maximum temperature of 25 degrees while the surface is expected to be true and have something in it for everyone as it usually does here at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium. With the series on the line yet again and the hosts seething from defeat, the encounter should be a fascinating one at a stadium where the away side has won 3 out of the 4 ODIs played so far against the Indians. Can the Men in Blue wrap it up here or will the final game in the capital city be a decider?