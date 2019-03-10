After a loss in the third One-Day International (ODI), India will aim to bounce back against Australia in the fourth contest of the rubber at the PCA stadium, here on Sunday. The hosts won the first two contest before suffering a 32-run defeat in Ranchi and another win will seal the series. With experienced Mahendra Singh Dhoni rested for the final two ODI's, all eyes will be on young Rishabh Pant who will try to prove his worth to book his ticket for this year's World Cup. While Pant's inclusion in the playing eleven is certain for tomorrow, it will be interesting to see if Ambati Rayudu gets a chance after consecutive poor shows in the series. In the bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also likely to make a comeback on Sunday as Mohammed Shami went off the field in Ranchi with a minor leg injury. The team management will try to give rest to Shami as a precautionary measure before the mega event in England and Wales. (LIVE SCORECARD)

