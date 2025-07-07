India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming 5th Youth ODI: Having already clinched the series, India U19 look to further assert their dominance over England U19 as the two team square in the fifth and final Youth ODI at Worcester. The visitors sealed the series in the previous encounter at the same venue and took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. In the 4th match, Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a sensational 143, bringing up his century in just 52 balls - the fastest - ever hundred by any batter in Youth ODIs. The 14-year-old blistering innings included 14 fours and 10 sixes before he was dismissed by Ben Mayes. Chasing a big target of 364, England eventually lost by 55 runs and conceded the series.

When will the India U19 vs England U19, 5th Youth ODI match take place?

The India U19 vs England U19, 5th Youth ODI match will take place on Monday, July 7.

Where will India U19 vs England U19, 5th Youth ODI match take place?

The India U19 vs England U19, 5th Youth ODI match will take place at The New Road, Worcester, England.

What time will the India U19 vs England U19, 5th Youth ODI match start?

The India U19 vs England U19, 5th Youth ODI match will start at 3:30 PM IST (3 PM toss).

Which TV channels will telecast the India U19 vs England U19, 5th Youth ODI match?

The India U19 vs England U19, 5th Youth ODI match will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of India U19 vs England U19, 5th Youth ODI match?

The India U19 vs England U19, 5th Youth ODI match will be streamed live on Worcestershire County Cricket Club's YouTube channel.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)